THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
VIDEO: Ben Crawford Gives a Speech at THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's 34th Anniversary Curtain Call

Emilie Kouatchou took over the role of Christine Daae, the first Black actor to play the role on Broadway.

Jan. 27, 2022  

Last night, The Phantom of the Opera celebrated its 34th anniversary! Emilie Kouatchou took over the role of Christine Daae beginning at last night's performance. She is the first Black actor to play the role on Broadway.

Following the performance, the current Phantom, Ben Crawford, gave a speech honoring the show.

Alongside Crawford and Kouatchou, the production stars John Riddle as 'Raoul,' Bradley Dean as 'Monsieur André,' Craig Bennett as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Raquel Suarez Groen as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' Maree Johnson as 'Madame Giry,' Carlton Moe as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and Sara Esty as 'Meg Giry.'

The Ensemble features Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Lindsay Roberts, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, and Carly Blake.

