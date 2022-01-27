VIDEO: Ben Crawford Gives a Speech at THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's 34th Anniversary Curtain Call

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Last night, The Phantom of the Opera celebrated its 34th anniversary! Emilie Kouatchou took over the role of Christine Daae beginning at last night's performance. She is the first Black actor to play the role on Broadway.

Following the performance, the current Phantom, Ben Crawford, gave a speech honoring the show.

Check out the video below!

Alongside Crawford and Kouatchou, the production stars John Riddle as 'Raoul,' Bradley Dean as 'Monsieur André,' Craig Bennett as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Raquel Suarez Groen as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' Maree Johnson as 'Madame Giry,' Carlton Moe as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and Sara Esty as 'Meg Giry.'

The Ensemble features Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Lindsay Roberts, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, and Carly Blake.

Ticket prices range from $29-$169, with Premium tickets also available. To order tickets and for complete performance and holiday schedules, visit www.Telecharge.com or call (212) 239-6200. Patrons can visit The Majestic Theatre Box Office (245 West 44th Street), Monday through Saturday, 10AM-6PM.