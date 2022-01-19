VIDEO: Behind the Scenes With TINA's Hair & Makeup Supervisor Geo Brian Hennings

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Go behind the scenes with TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL's Hair and Makeup Supervisor Geo Brian Hennings with current star Nkeki Obi-Melekwe!

Check out the video below!

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL currently stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Nick Rashad Burroughs as Ike, Kayla Davion as Tina (at some performances), Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda and also features Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia MonÃ©t, Phierce Phoenix, Deon Releford-Lee, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla R. Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Eric A. Walker Jr., Katie Webber and Michelle West.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.