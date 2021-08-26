VIDEO: BURNING MAN's Max Crumm and Tally Sessions Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Broadway is coming back, slowly but surely. And while you await seeing your favorite stars on stage, you can enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly.

Watch as he chats with Max Crumm and Tally Sessions, who star in Burning Man: The Musical- a new musical comedy, available on Broadway on Demand beginning on August 27th.

Burning Man: The Musical is about techies vs. hippies at Burning Man and also stars Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Michelle Duffy (Heathers, Leap of Faith),Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Allison Griffith (Sunset Boulevard), Ari Groover (Tina, Head Over Heels), Mila Jam (Rent), Ysabel Jasa (Rent) and Michael F. McBride (Alvin Ailey). It is directed by Tyler Milliron and will be available on Broadway on Demand beginning on August 27th alongside Burning Man 2021.

"I honestly can't believe this movie musical!" said Crumm. "This is so weird and I'm so happy to be a part of it."

"What a gift to be able to work period, but to be able to work in person... they really looked out for us in terms of safety," explained Sessions. "Just to be around artists of all kinds... it truly takes a village. To have the community- the thing I missed more than anything. I'm blown away at the level of invention and creativity and open heartedness that these people have."

The film follows Molly, a promising young tech grad, as she returns to the playa of Black Rock City - this time employed by the very tech company that, unbeknownst to her, seeks to destroy it. After being given the task of acquiring drugs for her boss's exclusive party, Molly finds herself on a journey inward - and through the community of Burning Man - finds her truest self.

Featuring music inspired by what is played at Burning Man, the film and soundtrack features 18 tracks including the Burning Man crowd favorite, "Last Year's Burn Was Better."