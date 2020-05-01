VIDEO: BROADWAY SESSIONS Hosts A Digital Open Mic Night

Tonight, Broadway Sessions welcomed Broadway favorites Blaine Krauss (Great Comet, Hamilton, The Lion King), Arianna Afsar (Eliza in Hamilton) and Janet Krupin (If/Then, Bring It On, Hands on a Hardbody) as well as open mic singers from across the globe.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

During this time of quarantine, Broadway Sessions will be offering digital programming on Thursday evenings through Facebook LIVE. www.facebook.com/bwaysessions. Show will go live at 8:30pm and will be shared on BroadwayWorld.

Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of BC/EFA and recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benfit Award at the Mac Awards. Viewers are welcome to make a donation to Bway Sessions through Venmo @Ben-Cameron with 50% of donations being given to BC/EFA.

Viewers will be able to comment along and ask questions via the FB LIVE stream and are encouraged to share the stream online.





