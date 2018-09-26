VIDEO: BAT OUT OF HELL's Emily Schultheis and Andrew Polec Discuss the Show and Perform 'For Crying Out Loud'

The stars of Bat out of Hell recently appeared on Fox 2 in Detroit, where they discussed bringing the show to the stage. The pair also performed the song 'For Crying Out Loud.'

Watch the video here!

The National Tour of Bat out of Hell launches at Detroit's Fox Theatre this November following an eagerly anticipated return engagement at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre. Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is currently playing an extended smash hit engagement in London's West End where it won the 2017 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical.

For the latest tour dates, cities, and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.batoutofhellmusical.com/us-tour.

Jim Steinman's Bat out of Hell - The Musical is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passion set against the backdrop of a city in ruin. The Lost, an eternally young street tribe, battles against a tyrant desperate to keep the city under his control. But when a forbidden love is exposed, who will survive the war for the future of the city?

The tour will star Andrew Polec who thrilled audiences in London and Toronto with his powerhouse performance as Strat.

Polec will be joined by co-stars Emily Schultheis as Raven, Bradley Dean as Falco, Lulu Lloyd as Sloane, Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Harper Miles as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out of Hell - The Musical includes Will Branner, Samantha Pauly, Zuri Washington, Alana Randall, Erin Mosher, Emilie Battle, Kaleb Wells, Nik Alexander, Adam Kemmerer, Michael Milkanin, Lincoln Clauss, Alex DeLeo, Paulina Jurzec, Nick Martinez, and Tiernan Tunnicliffe.

