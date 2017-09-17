VIDEO: BANDSTAND Says Goodbye to Broadway

BANDSTAND danced its way off of Broadway today after a highly successful run at the Jacobs theatre. The show ran 24 previews and 166 regular performances. Bandstand began performances on March 31, 2017, and officially opened April 26. Tony Award winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler took the stage to give the final curtain call speech. Watch the video below:

The Tony Award-winning production of the new American musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In The Heights) and featuring music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, will conclude its run on Broadway today, Sunday, September, 17, 2017 following 24 previews and 166 regular performances. Bandstand began performances on March 31, 2017, and officially opened April 26 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Set in 1945, Bandstand tells the story of musician Donny Novitski who is about to take on the mission of his life: leading his band of fellow veterans into competition for America's next swing band sensation. However, complicated relationships, the demands of the competition and the challenging after-effects of war may break these musicians.



The original score is strongly influenced by authentic 1940s swing music, much of which is played onstage by the characters and band members. When Donny meets a beautiful, young singer named Julia, he finds the perfect harmony in words and music that could take this band of brothers all the way to the live radio broadcast finale in New York City. But to succeed, it will require every ounce of talent, stamina and raw nerve that these musicians possess.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Related Articles