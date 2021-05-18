VIDEO: Audra McDonald & Will Swenson, Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale and More Talk Spectrum Originals Series THE BITE

BroadwayWorld sat down with the creators and stars of the new Spectrum Originals series, The Bite to discuss the making of the show, what viewers can expect and more!

Check out interviews with Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale, Leslie Uggams, and The Bite's creators, executive producers and Writers Robert and Michelle King below!

All episodes of The Bite will drop on Friday, May 21 available exclusively (and for free) on demand to Spectrum video subscribers. Learn more here.

The dark comedy follows the lives of two neighbors, Rachel and Lily, as they navigate life in quarantine in New York City. While Rachel juggles her many telemedicine clients as well as a shaky, passionless marriage, Lily is upstairs just trying to convince her Wall Street clientele that her very specific skillset is still just as valuable over video as it was in person. When an unexpected, deadly second wave of the virus arrives, we follow these two women as they face unprecedented times while still juggling their careers, their loved ones... and possibly...the end of the world?

The Bite also stars Taylor Schilling, Rob McClure, Beth Leavel and more.