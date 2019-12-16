VIDEO: Audra McDonald Performs 'Somewhere' And 'Some Other Time' to Honor Michael Tilson Thomas

Last night, CBS aired the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, which paid tribute to conductor and composer Michael Tilson Thomas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sally Field, Sesame Street, and Linda Ronstadt.

Audra McDonald took to the stage during the event to sing two Leonard Bernstein songs, "Somewhere" from West Side Story, and "Some Other Time" from On the Town.

Watch the performance below!

McDonald holds the record for more Tony Best Performance wins than any other actor in history, and is the only person to win all four acting categories. She became a three-time Tony Award winner by the age of 28 for her performances in Carousel, Master Class, and Ragtime, placing her alongside Shirley Booth, Gwen Verdon and Zero Mostel by accomplishing this feat within five years. She won her fourth in 2004 for her role in A Raisin in the Sun, a role she reprised for a 2008 television adaptation, earning her a second Emmy Award nomination. On June 10, 2012, McDonald scored her fifth Tony Award win for her portrayal of Bess in Broadway's The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess thus tying a record held by Angela Lansbury and Julie Harris for most TONY AWARDS won by an actor. In the 2014 Broadway season, she made history by winning her sixth Tony Award for her role as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. She could be seen most recently on Broadway in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. She also stars on the CBS ALL ACCESS series The Good Fight.





