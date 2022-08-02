VIDEO: Arielle Jacobs and Jake David Smith on Their Fairytale Experience in BETWEEN THE LINES

A new musical is enchating audiences off-Broadway! Between the Lines, based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, is now in performances at the Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater.

"This has been a dream come true for me because I've been attached to this show for six years," explained the show's leading lady, Arielle Jacobs. "I have loved every time that I get to go onstage as Delilah. I love the character; I love the music. This story is really empowering, but it's also really funny!"

"I've been fortunate enough to play quite a few princes over the span of my career so far, but I've never originated a prince. I've always dreamt of originating a character," added Jake David Smith, who plays Prince Oliver. "It's been a dream come true to flip the script on the stereotypical prince. Now I get to subvert everyone's expectations."

Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

