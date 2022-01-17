VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares Behind the Scenes Look at THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Apple TV+ has released a behind-the-scenes look at Joel Coen's new film adaption of The Tragedy of Macbeth. The feature includes interviews with the film's directors and designers, as well as the film's star, Denzel Washington.

Get a closer look at the making of the new film below!

Apple Original Films presents an A24 and IAC Films production, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," based on the play by William Shakespeare and written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson.

The producers are Joel Coen, Frances McDormand and Robert Graf. The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, production design by Stefan Dechant and cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel.

The Tragedy of Macbeth is now streaming on Apple TV+.