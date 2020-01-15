VIDEO: Anthony Ramos and Leslie Odom Jr. Talk HAMILTON, Their Solo Albums, & More with TIDAL

Today, global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, exclusively released an interview between Hamilton alumni Anthony Ramos and Leslie Odom Jr. Grammy and Tony award-winning castmates sat down for an intimate conversation covering music, love, and life.

Set in New York City's Swift Hibernian Lounge, one of their old haunts during their Broadway run, Ramos and Odom, Jr. reminisce over their time on Lin-Manuel Miranda's masterpiece, the inspiration behind their albums, their musical influences, and their mutual admiration.

Watch the interview below!

TIDAL's In Conversation series highlights the passion, productivity, and evolution of entertainers. Each episode of In Conversation captures a dynamic dialogue featuring artist-on-artist interaction, and includes a mixture of archival footage, live performance, studio sessions, and/or creative narratives. TIDAL delivers this conversational series to explore legacy, technique, sound, vision and more.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You