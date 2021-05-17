Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
IN THE HEIGHTS Movie
VIDEO: Anthony Ramos and the Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS Perform 'Carnaval Del Barrio' in New Film Clip

The film premieres on June 11.

May. 17, 2021  

An exclusive clip from the upcoming In The Heights film premiered last night during the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The clip features Anthony Ramos and the cast performing the song 'Carnaval del Barrio.'

Watch below!

The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big... "In the Heights." Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. "In the Heights" fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

"In the Heights" stars Anthony Ramos ("A Star is Born," Broadway's "Hamilton"), Corey Hawkins ("Straight Outta Compton," "BlacKkKlansman"), singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera (TV's "Vida"), Olga Merediz (Broadway's "In the Heights"), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway's "Rent"), Gregory Diaz IV (Broadway's "Matilda the Musical"), Stephanie Beatriz (TV's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Dascha Polanco (TV's "Orange is the New Black") and Jimmy Smits (the "Star Wars" films). Chu directed the film from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes, based on the musical stage play, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and concept by Miranda. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

The film premieres in theaters on June 11.


