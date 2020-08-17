Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson and More From PITCH PERFECT Reunite to Perform 'Love on Top'

Proceeds from the downloads and streams of 'Love on Top' will go to UNICEF.

Aug. 17, 2020  

The Barden Bellas are back! Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld and more have reunited virtually, performing 'Love on Top' to benefit UNICEF.

The proceeds raised from the downloads and streams of their rendition of "Love on Top" will help children in Lebanon and around the world who need support.

Support/Donation Link: http://uni.cf/love-on-top

Song Buy Link: https://backlotmusic.ffm.to/loveontop

Watch below!


