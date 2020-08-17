Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson and More From PITCH PERFECT Reunite to Perform 'Love on Top'
Proceeds from the downloads and streams of 'Love on Top' will go to UNICEF.
The Barden Bellas are back! Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld and more have reunited virtually, performing 'Love on Top' to benefit UNICEF.
The proceeds raised from the downloads and streams of their rendition of "Love on Top" will help children in Lebanon and around the world who need support.
Support/Donation Link: http://uni.cf/love-on-top
Song Buy Link: https://backlotmusic.ffm.to/loveontop
Watch below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony Award-Winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley Has Passed Away
Tony Award-winning lighting designer, Howell Binkley, has passed away after a battle with lung cancer. Binkley is currently represented on Broadway by...
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That Museums and Cultural Institutions Can Open in New York City Beginning August 24
Andrew Cuomo has announced that museums and cultural institutions will be allowed to open in New York City starting on August 24....
VIDEO: Check Out a Clip of Jonathan Groff Singing 'Grow for Me' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Little Shop of Horrors has released a snippet on Twitter of Jonathan Groff singing Grow for Me! ...
Photo Flash: Rob McClure, Dee Roscioli, Charl Brown and More Reunite in Times Square to Pay Tribute to Theatre
The Ensemblist brought together the Broadway community, reuniting performers in Times Square (socially distanced) in a moving tribute to theatre. ...
Broadway Jukebox: 70 Songs for a Trip Around the World
We've collected 70 of our favorite showtunes about places- from local destinations like St. Louis and Santa Fe, to international locales like Buenos A...
VIDEO: Watch a CARRIE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a CARRIE Reunion with Betty Buckley and Linzi Hateley....