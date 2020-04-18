Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Challenges Fans to Make Up Their Own 'Think of Me' Ending
Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced another fan challenge on his social media!
Webber is asking fans to make up their own cadenza at the end of Think of Me. Webber's favorite will be performed by Christine the night The Phantom of the Opera reopens in the West End and on Broadway!
Watch the video below!
