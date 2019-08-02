VIDEO: Andrew Keenan-Bolger Performs at BE MORE CHILL's Post-Show Hang

We're getting an upgrade thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger's performance at Be More Chill's final post-show hang! Check out the video below to see the Broadway favorite sing 'Blue Hair' alongside the show's Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis!

The performance is part of Be More Chill's "Post Show Hang," a special Wednesday evening post-show encore series.

The show's previous 'hangs' include Alice Ripley, Gaten Matarazzo, Taylor Trensch, George Salazar, Alysha Umphress, and Lauren Pritchard.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

Be More Chill arrives on Broadway with the entire cast of this summer's off-Broadway engagement in tact. The company will feature Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, The Black Suits) as Jeremy; George Salazar (tick tick BOOM!, Godspell, The Lightning Thief) as Michael;Stephanie Hsu (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Christine; Gerard Canonico(Spring Awakening, Groundhog Day) as Rich; Katlyn Carlson (Dirty Dancing, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin) as Chloe; Tiffany Mann (Waitress, Jerry Springer the Opera) as Jenna; Lauren Marcus (The Humans at St. Louis Rep, Company at Barrington Stage) as Brooke; Britton Smith (Shuffle Along, After Midnight) as Jake; Jason SweetTooth Williams (Freaky Friday, Benny and Joon, Bloodsong of Love) as Mr. Heere - Mr. Reyes - Scary Stockboy; andJason Tam (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," KPOP) as The Squip. Cameron Bond (Finding Neverland), Anthony Chatmon II (The Book Of Mormon), Morgan Siobhan Green (Sweetee), Troy Iwata (The Boy Who Danced on Air), Talia Suskauer (Love in Hate Nation) and Joel Waggoner (School of Rock) are the company understudies.

Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz(The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.





