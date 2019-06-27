Be More Chill
Click Here for More Articles on Be More Chill

BWW TV: Alysha Umphress Takes the Stage at BE MORE CHILL for Post-Show Hang

Jun. 27, 2019  

Last night, June 26, following the performance of Be More Chill, Alysha Umphress (On the Town, Smokey Joe's Cafe) joined composer Joe Iconis on stage for a performance of his song "Do You Wanna Ride?" Watch the performance below!

The performance is part of Be More Chill's "Post Show Hang," a special Wednesday evening post-show encore series.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

BWW TV: Alysha Umphress Takes the Stage at BE MORE CHILL for Post-Show Hang
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Alysha Umphress Takes the Stage at BE MORE CHILL for Post-Show Hang
  • TBT: Kelli O'Hara Opens SOUTH PACIFIC On Broadway!
  • BWW TV: First Look at Grace McLean's IN THE GREEN
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Encores! Off-Center's WORKING!
  • BWW TV: Watch HIghlights from the 2019 Jimmy Awards Ceremony!
  • BWW TV: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate the Best of High School Theatre at the 2019 Jimmy Awards!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup