VIDEO: Lolo (Lauren Pritchard) and Gerard Canonico Sing 'Anymore' by Joe Iconis at BE MORE CHILL's Post-Show Hang

Last night, June 19, following the performance of Be More Chill, Lolo (Lauren Pritchard) joined Gerard Canonico on stage for a performance of Joe Iconis' song 'Anymore.' The pair previously starred in Spring Awakening together.

The performance is part of Be More Chill's "Post Show Hang," a special Wednesday evening post-show encore series.

The show's previous 'hangs' include Alice Ripley, Gaten Matarazzo, Taylor Trensch, George Salazar, and the BMC company in a tribute to Little Shop of Horrors. Future performers will include Krysta Rodriguez and more!

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.





