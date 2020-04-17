Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Andrea Martin Talks About the Injuries She Sustained During NOISES OFF
As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Andrea Martin shared the story of some of the injuries she sustained while performing in Noises Off.
Watch the video below!
The theatres may be dark, but Roundabout is keeping the story-telling going. From backstage antics to onstage moments, artists are sharing their favorite theatre memories in the new Roundabout Off-Script series!