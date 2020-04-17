Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Andrea Martin Talks About the Injuries She Sustained During NOISES OFF

Apr. 17, 2020  

As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Andrea Martin shared the story of some of the injuries she sustained while performing in Noises Off.

The theatres may be dark, but Roundabout is keeping the story-telling going. From backstage antics to onstage moments, artists are sharing their favorite theatre memories in the new Roundabout Off-Script series!

