VIDEO: An Inside Look at the Spectacular Costumes on Display at the Showstoppers! Exhibition

The new exhibition, Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes From Stage and Screen is now open in Times Square! The exhibit will run for a limited eight-week engagement through September 26, 2021 at 234 West 42nd Street.

Designed by the award-winning international exhibition firm Thinc Design, the 20,000 square foot space will spotlight the incredible and oftentimes under-recognized costume contributions to the entertainment industry, pull back the curtain on the hundreds of costuming experts who create, supply and care for them, and infuse much-needed vitality back into the Theatre District.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at ShowstoppersNYC.com. All proceeds will raise money for the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund, which remains one of the hardest hit sectors of the entertainment industry.

Displays include costumes from Broadway, Off Broadway and National Tours, including A Soldier's Play, Aladdin, Chicago, Come From Away, The Cher Show, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Golden Child, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, SIX, Wicked; TV's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Dickinson" and "Saturday Night Live"; Film's Respect and No Time to Die, along with costumes from the dance world (including American Ballet Theatre, the Martha Graham Dance Company, New York City Ballet and San Francisco Ballet), Opera, Disney World, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Broadway Bares and more.

BroadwayWorld got a special sneak peek of the incredible costumes on display and you can go behind the scenes below!