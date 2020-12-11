VIDEO: American Modern Ensemble Presents Performance of Robert Paterson's Suite for String Orchestra: III. Nocturne

American Modern Ensemble presented a 28-piece string orchestra performance filmed outside on October 2020, led by Maestro David Rosenmeyer in an unforgettable musical gift to New York City featuring music by Tchaikovsky, Paterson, and Grieg. AME premieres one movement a week as part of the Tuesday Tapas with AME series to end what has been a horrific year for the arts on a positive note. The most recent installment was released on Dec. 8 performing Robert Paterson's Suite for String Orchestra: Nocturne featuring soloist-concertmaster, Bryan Hernandez-Luch.

Watch the performance below!

This project was inspired by a survey from The Center for an Urban Future which concluded just over 56,000 artists resided in the five boroughs in 2015. If even half of them left due to COVID, and/or since that 2015 study (no current studies available since 2015), that is still 28,000 artists living right now in NYC. This number represents essential professional full-time working artists: musicians, actors, singers, writers, dancers, and visual artists. Each member of our 28-piece string orchestra represents 1,000 NYC artists and their resilience in the face of the impact of 2020. For more on the #28for56 project, visit https://www.wqxr.org/story/roof-woods-and-down-graveyards-classical-music-lives/