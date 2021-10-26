VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Dances to 'Paint It, Black' on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Amanda Kloots is moving on to the next round of Dancing With The Stars after her performance this week!

This week, Kloots and her dance partner Alan Bersten performed the Argentine Tango to "Paint It, Black" by Ciara for the theme of Horror Night. For the dance, Kloots was dressed as the character Jigsaw from the "Saw" film franchise.

The pair finished with 38 out of 40 points.

Watch the full performance below!

Amanda Kloots is a television host, bestselling author, Broadway actress and award-winning fitness entrepreneur. Kloots can currently be seen as a co-host of The Talk, CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show highlighting current events, pop culture, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day.

Kloots recently released her memoir, the New York Times bestseller "Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero" that was co-authored with her sister Anna Kloots.

A former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, Kloots performed on a variety of stage, film and TV productions for over 17 years.