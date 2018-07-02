VIDEO: Alison Luff Bids Farewell to MARGARITAVILLE with Original Song

Click Here for More Articles on ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, played its final Broadway performance at the Marquis Theatre on Sunday, July 1, 2018, after 29 preview and 124 regular performances. Star Alison Luff and her husband Matthew Magnusson wrote and recorded a song as a tribute and love song to the entire Escape to Margaritaville family. Watch below!

The first stop after Broadway will be Washington, D.C., where Jimmy Buffett and the cast of Escape to Margaritaville will perform on PBS' "A Capitol Fourth," celebrating America's 242nd birthday, on Wednesday, July 4th from 8:00-9:30pm ET.

The Escape to Margaritaville National Tour will officially set sail in October 2019 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, before traveling to additional cities throughout the country. The full tour schedule and other information will be announced shortly.

Escape to Margaritaville had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in Spring 2017 where it broke all records, and embarked on a pre-Broadway tour playing New Orleans' Saenger Theatre, Houston's Hobby Center, and Chicago's Oriental Theatre.

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy Award nomineeMike O'Malley, Escape to Margaritavilleis choreographed by Tony Award® nominee Kelly Devine and directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley.

Paul Alexander Nolan (Bright Star) leads the Broadway company of Escape to Margaritaville as Tully, and is joined by Alison Luff (Les Misérables) as Rachel, Lisa Howard(It Shoulda Been You) as Tammy, Eric Petersen (School of Rock) as Brick, Rema Webb (The Color Purple) as Marley, Don Sparks (Take Me Out) as J.D., Andre Ward(Something Rotten!) as Jamal, along with Matt Allen, Tessa Alves, Sara Andreas,Tiffany Adeline Cole, Marjorie Failoni, Samantha Farrow, Steven Good, Angela Grovey,Albert Guerzon, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond, Jennifer Rias, Julius Anthony Rubio, Nick Sanchez, Ian Michael Stuart, andBrett Thiele.

