VIDEO: Alfred Molina Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with stage and screen star Alfred Molina, who will soon appear in We Have To Hurry, streaming live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only, Saturday, June 5th at 8pm and Sunday, June 6th at 3pm.

The heartwarming new play, about a pair of mature people reigniting their spark during the sunset years of life, is written by playwright, director and actor Dorothy Lyman and is directed by Patricia Vanstone. Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all profits from the streaming of We Have to Hurry to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Tickets are available HERE.

"I read it and I just thought, 'This is like a gem! It's alike a tiny little diamond!'" Molina explained. "It has not only embraced the moment existentially, but it has also embraced the moment in terms of how we are doing the play. It has been tailored exactly for this moment... to be done on Zoom, in this context. It's what attracted me to it. It's such a bright idea."

Alfred Molina is an accomplished London-born actor whose diverse and lengthy career has moved effortlessly between film, TV, and theatre worldwide. Molina rose to prominence in the West End, earning an Olivier Award nomination for his performance as Jud Fry in Oklahoma! in 1980. He made his Broadway debut in Yasmina Reza's Art, gaining the first of three Tony nominations, followed by nominated turns as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof and as Mark Rothko in John Logan's Red.

His most recent stage appearances include the title role in the Pasadena Playhouse production of Florian Zeller's The Father, James Tyrone in Long Day's Journey Into Night at the Geffen Playhouse, and Tom Holloway's And No More Shall We Part at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. For his role as Robert Aldrich in Ryan Murphy's Feud, he received both Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. In film and on television, Molina's recent work includes Showtime's comedy-drama series "I'm Dying Up Here"; Breakable You, opposite Tony Shalhoub and Holly Hunter; Message from the King, opposite Gerard Butler; Saint Judy, opposite Michelle Monaghan and Alfre Woodard; and The Front Runner, opposite Hugh Jackman.

Select film work from his extensive resume includes roles in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Prick Up Your Ears (1987), Enchanted April (1992), Maverick (1994), Species (1995), Boogie Nights (1997), Chocolat (2000), Frida (2002), Luther (2003), Spider-Man 2 (2004), The Da Vinci Code (2006), An Education (2009), and Love Is Strange (2014), as well as voice work in Rango (2011), Monsters University (2013), Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), and Frozen II (2019). Mr. Molina will reprise his role as the villain Dr. Otto Octavius in the upcoming film Spiderman: No Way Home, slated for a December 2021 release.