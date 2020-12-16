VIDEO: Alanis Morissette Talks 'Jagged Little Pill' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Alanis talks about it being 25 years since "Jagged Little Pill" came out and her Broadway musical based on the album being nominated for 15 Tony Awards, her 10-year-old son having a Christmas birthday, "unschooling" her kids, and the new remix of her latest album "Such Pretty Forks in the Mix."

Alanis Morissette is a Canadian-American singer and songwriter who is most well known as one of the most influential alternative rock artists of the 2000s. Her album "Jagged Little Pill", is one of the best-selling albums of all time and was the number one album in 13 countries after its release.



Morissette has also had an extensive acting career, appearing on numerous television series such as "Sex and the City", "Curb Your Enthusiam", and "Weeds".



"Jagged Little Pill", a musical inspired by her album of the same name, premiered at the American Repertory Theater in 2018 and will premiere on Broadway in fall of 2019. The production is directed by Diane Paulus and features a book by Diablo Cody.

