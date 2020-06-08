VIDEO: Actress Darlene Hope Chats With Her Friend Tara Quellhorst About Race in America
NYC-based African American actress Darlene Hope recently chatted with her friend Tara Quellhorst, a Caucasian actress from Florida, about the issues of race in America.
The pair discussed everything from the social justice uprising, Darlene's experiences as a Black woman, what to do to help if you can't/don't feel comfortable protesting, and more.
In addition, Darlene shared some books, films, information sources, and more that people can read if they want to learn more and be educated on these issues.
The full conversation between Darlene and Tara can be viewed below.
A native of sunny Orlando, FL, Darlene Hope has toured throughout the US, South America and the Caribbean combining her bright and captivating theatrical performances with philanthropy & humanitarian relief. Miss Hope has performed alongside some of Broadway's leading stars, including Brenda Braxton and Sharon Wilkins in After Midnight (NCL), Jeremy Hays in HAIR (American Stage) and Quentin Darrington in Gift Of The Magi (Polk Theatre). Whether on stage, film, television, or with young artist mentorship, Darlene lives to encourage others to achieve their ultimate potential. She is the author of multiple plays and screenplays, and is the founder of HopeFull Productions.
Tara Quellhorst is a fellow USF Theatre and Dance alumni. She is an accomplished actor, educator, mom, and the founder & host of High On Faith And Coffee, a blog about her journey into being an adoptive mother.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, our team is committed to to being a substantial part of a collective industry-wide effort to help address racism and white supremacy in the theatre in as many ways as possible; including a number of specific steps of action that we are already at work to implement.
If you are a Black artist or an artist of color and would like to share your stories, your work, and your experiences, or to recommend someone else that we should get in touch with for one of our initiatives, please feel free to email us at contact@broadwayworld.com.
