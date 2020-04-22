VIDEO: ANNIE Composer Charles Strouse Sings 'Tomorrow'
"When I'm stuck with a day, that's grey and lonely, I just stick out my chin, and grin, and say.... The sun'll come out tomorrow, so ya gotta hang on till tomorrow, come what may... Tomorrow, tomorrow I love ya, tomorrow, it's only a day, away....."
ANNIE composer Charles Strouse recorded this message to everyone facing dark days: " I'm almost 92 years old, and staying at home, of course," says Strouse. In this uncertain moment we're all facing, I'd like to share a song I wrote with Martin Charnin several years ago. "I hope it helps with a little bit of optimism. This goes out to the entire world, and as a born and bred New Yorker, especially to my City."
When Tony Award-winning Composer Charles Strouse wrote "Tomorrow" for the Broadway hit Annie, he could not image that more than 40 years later, he would be sheltering at home during this unprecedented pandemic. Yet the perennially optimistic Strouse (he also wrote 'Put on a Happy Face," is sending a message to everyone - "The sun'll come out tomorrow ... It's only a day away."
Charles Strouse is one of America's most successful musical theatre composers. His many Broadway musicals include Bye Bye Birdie, All American, Applause, Golden Boy, Rags, All American and It's a Bird... It's a Plane... It's Superman!" His hit song "Those Were the Days" launched over 200 episodes of the "All in the Family."
In 1977, Strouse teamed with lyricist Martin Charnin and librettist Thomas Meehan on the Broadway musical Annie, earning Strouse his third Tony Award. It ran for 2,377 performances, yielding countless productions around the world and has been performed in over countries/territories, translated into 28 languages, and produced at 4,706 schools across the United States.
It is estimated that "Tomorrow" has been sung by 95% of America's young girls, and the list of remarkably diverse singers who have recorded/performed it includes Ariana Grande, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Barbra Streisand, Lou Rawls, Grace Jones, Petula Clark, Bart Simpson, Kermit the Frog, Sutton Foster, Elaine Paige, Lea Salonga, Alvin and the Chipmunk and Idina Menzel. http://www.charlesstrouse.com
