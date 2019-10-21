VIDEO: ANASTASIA's Jake Levy Takes Over Instagram!

We headed to St. Petersburg yesterday for an inside look at the Anastasia tour with Jake Levy as he took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!

Jake is making his national tour debut as Dmitry in Anastasia. He attended UCLA where he earned his BA in musical theater in 2018. His UCLA credits include Tommy Ross in Carrie, Jigger in Carousel, and Pippin in Pippin, among others. Shortly after graduation, Jake originated the role of Dwayne in the Off-Broadway production of Superhero, a new musical by Tom Kitt and John Logan, at the Second Stage Theater in New York. You can follow along with his adventures on Instagram @OfficialJakeLevy!

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. Check out the tour's schedule here!

The cast also features Lila Coogan as Anya, Jason Michael Evansas Gleb, Joy Franz as Dowager Empress, Tari Kelly as Countess Lily, Edward Staudenmayer as Vlad and Delilah Rose Pellow.





