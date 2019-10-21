VIDEO: ANASTASIA's Jake Levy Takes Over Instagram!
We headed to St. Petersburg yesterday for an inside look at the Anastasia tour with Jake Levy as he took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!
Jake is making his national tour debut as Dmitry in Anastasia. He attended UCLA where he earned his BA in musical theater in 2018. His UCLA credits include Tommy Ross in Carrie, Jigger in Carousel, and Pippin in Pippin, among others. Shortly after graduation, Jake originated the role of Dwayne in the Off-Broadway production of Superhero, a new musical by Tom Kitt and John Logan, at the Second Stage Theater in New York. You can follow along with his adventures on Instagram @OfficialJakeLevy!
From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. Check out the tour's schedule here!
The cast also features Lila Coogan as Anya, Jason Michael Evansas Gleb, Joy Franz as Dowager Empress, Tari Kelly as Countess Lily, Edward Staudenmayer as Vlad and Delilah Rose Pellow.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Tony nominee Adam Pascal stars as Professor Harold Hill in the first show of the 5-Star Theattricals 2019-2020 season, THE MUSIC MAN.... (read more)
BREAKING: Matt Doyle, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and More Join COMPANY; Cast Announced!
Full casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Company! Joining the previously announced Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and Patti LuP... (read more)
Exclusive: Get A First Look At Teal Wicks, Bobby Conte Thornton, And More In LAST DAYS OF SUMMER
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new musical LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, presented by George Street Playhouse and directed by Jeff Calhoun (NEWSIES, GRE... (read more)
Krystal Joy Brown Will Play Eliza in HAMILTON on Broadway
According to Page Six, Krystal Joy Brown will take over the role of Eliza Hamilton in the Broadway company of Hamilton beginning December 10.... (read more)
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For Signature Theatre's A CHORUS LINE
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Signature Theatre's rehearsals for A Chorus Line with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and book by ... (read more)
Stephanie J. Block, Brian d'Arcy James, Among Cast of the Return of THE COURTROOM
Waterwell today announced the return of The Courtroom, a re-enactment of deportation proceedings, with text arranged from real court transcripts by Wa... (read more)