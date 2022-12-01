Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: ALMOST FAMOUS Performs 'Tiny Dancer' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The production is now playing on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St).

Dec. 01, 2022  

The Broadway cast of Almost Famous appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform "Tiny Dancer."

Watch the video of the performance below, which featured Solea Pfeiffer, Chris Wood, Drew Gehling, Casey Likes, and more.

The musical features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The company also includes Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen, Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist.

When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

Watch the new performance here:

