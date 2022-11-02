VIDEO: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Performs 'Tiny Dancer' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Click Here for More on ALMOST FAMOUS

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now in previews with an opening night set for November 3.

The show took to the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, where members of the cast performed 'Tiny Dancer'. Check out the video below!

Almost Famous features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.