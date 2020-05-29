VIDEO: A Pair of Friends Perform Spanish Translation of 'Only Us' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN
A pair of longtime friends aren't letting the quarantine stop them from creating music together!
Aaron Montes and Esther Santaella posted a socially-distanced cover of 'Only Us' from Dear Evan Hansen, translated into Spanish.
Check out the gorgeous performance in the video below!
6 años hace que nos conozcemos, 6 años hace que queremos cantar juntos y tiene que venir una pandemia, una canción de un pedazo de musical y una buena motivada para que en 3 días hagamos esto. Siempre lo he dicho y siempre lo diré, eres una de esas personas que te obliga y empuja a sacar tu mejor versión y eso, para mí, es impagable. Soy muy afortunado de tenerte a mi lado @esthersantaella a?? P.D.: Agradecimientos a vecinos, compañeros de piso y demás sujetos sufridores de este proyecto. ¡Esperamos que os guste!
A post shared by Aarón Montes (@aamontes28) on Apr 19, 2020 at 5:28am PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... (read more)
OLD VIC to Stream Productions From an Empty Theatre; Will Kick Off With LUNGS Starring Claire Foy & Matt Smith
The Old Vic announces a new artistic initiative OLD VIC: IN CAMERA, combining a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS wit... (read more)
Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote! ... (read more)
New Survey Shows Just 19% of UK Theatre Patrons Will Be Willing to Return When Venues Reopen
A new survey conducted shows that only 19% of audience members of U.K. arts venues and theaters will be willing to return to events, even after venues... (read more)
Times Square Billboards Will Go Dark on Wednesday in Support of Restaurants, Hospitality Businesses, and Non-Profits
The iconic digital billboards will go dark to alert the nation to the very real prospect that hundreds of thousands of American restaurants, non-profi... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Young Vic's A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, Starring Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster
Watch the Young Vic's hit production of Tennessee Williams' timeless masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, with Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and B... (read more)