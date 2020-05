VIDEO: A Pair of Friends Perform Spanish Translation of 'Only Us' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN

According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... ( read more The Old Vic announces a new artistic initiative OLD VIC: IN CAMERA, combining a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS wit... ( read more Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote! ... ( read more A new survey conducted shows that only 19% of audience members of U.K. arts venues and theaters will be willing to return to events, even after venues... ( read more The iconic digital billboards will go dark to alert the nation to the very real prospect that hundreds of thousands of American restaurants, non-profi... ( read more Watch the Young Vic's hit production of Tennessee Williams' timeless masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, with Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and B... ( read more