VIDEO: A Message From The King! HAMILTON's King George III Announces the 2019 Olivier Awards

A message from the king! West End Hamilton's King George III, Michael Jibson, made a video in character, announcing details for the 2019 Olivier Awards.

The Olivier Awards are returning to the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 7 April 2019.

Watch the King announce the occasion in the video below!

Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre.

The first was held at Cafe Royal. Since, it's been presented in ballrooms and theatres across London throughout the years including the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden (from 2012 to 2016) and the Royal Albert Hall from 2017.

For further information about the awards, visit OlivierAwards.com.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

The West End cast comprises Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Tarinn Callender (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Michael Jibson (King George), Rachel John(Angelica Schuyler), Jason Pennycooke (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Giles Terera(Aaron Burr), Obioma Ugoala (George Washington) and Jamael Westman(Alexander Hamilton). At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Ash Hunter.

