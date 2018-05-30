30 Days of Tony
VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 19- Jessie Mueller Stops the Show at the 2016 Ceremony

May. 30, 2018  

On Day 19 of 30 Days of Tony, we celebrate a Tony-winning actor who is nominated this year for her work as Julie Jordan in Carousel, the talented Jessie Mueller

Mueller was last seen on Broadway leading the original company of Waitress, for which she received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. She won a Tony Award for her work in BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical.

She made her Broadway debut opposite Harry Connick Jr. in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, for which she received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations. She was also seen on Broadway in The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination) and Nice Work If You Can Get It.

In her native Chicago, Mueller has won acclaim for starring roles in She Loves Me (Joseph Jefferson Award), Guys and Dolls, Fiddler on the Roof, Curtains and Carousel (Joseph Jefferson Award), among other musicals.

Celebrate Jessie today with her emotional performance of She Used to Be Mine from Waitress the Musical at the 2016 Tonys.

