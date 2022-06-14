VIDEO: 2022 Best Musical A STRANGE LOOP Celebrates Tonys Triumph At Curtain Call

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

Broadway's 2022 Best Musical, Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop, made its first return to the stage tonight following its Tony Awards triumph. At their first curtain call back, star Jaquel Spivey and the Loop ensemble celebrated their big win in front of a packed house.

Go inside the cast's first curtain call back following their big win below!

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Tony Award nominee Jaquel Spivey (Usher), Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). A Strange Loop features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, with production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht.

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer... Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

Michael R. Jackson was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for A Strange Loop.