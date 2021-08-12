Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VANYA and SONIA and MASHA and SPIKE!

pixeltracker

Tickets: $25 General Admission, $20 Seniors/Students

Aug. 12, 2021  
VANYA and SONIA and MASHA and SPIKE!

Join siblings Vanya, Sonia, & Masha, Masha's much younger boyfriend, Spike, their next door neighbor, Nina and their soothsayer cleaning woman, Cassandra for a madcap weekend filled with costume parties, premonitions, revelations and discoveries.

With Mickey Pantano*, Jeff Schlotman, Anna Fawcett, Gail Greenstein, Jenn Bedell & Branden Youshock
*Appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity

Written by Christopher Durang
Directed by Rachel Jones and Catherine Banks
Produced by Axial Theatre

August 13 - 15
Fri. at 8PM, Sat. at 2PM and 8PM, Sun. at 2PM

Tickets: $25 General Admission, $20 Seniors/Students

Click HERE to get tickets!

Chappaqua Performing Arts Center
480 Bedford Rd.
Chappaqua, NY 10514

Phone:
(914) 286-7680


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Max Crumm Photo
Max Crumm
Jennifer Simard Photo
Jennifer Simard

More Hot Stories For You