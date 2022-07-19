Upper West Side Block Designated 'Ballet Hispánico Way'

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures, announces that West 89th Street between Columbus and Amsterdam was designated "Ballet Hispánico Way" by City Council on July 14, 2022. An integral part of the Upper West Side community, Ballet Hispánico's building is located on the block and the neighborhood as served as its headquarters for over 50 years.

"We are honored to receive this acknowledgement from the New York City Council in recognition of Ballet Hispánico's contribution to our community for the past 52 years. From its grassroots origins as a community-based dance school, Ballet Hispánico has grown into a world-class institution, with an internationally renowned dance Company, an accredited School of Dance and Engagement programs that serve the nation," remarked Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO. "This recognition underscores the need for this mission as a tool of empowerment and agency for our youth. By uplifting our Latinx artists voices we bring new cultural dialogues to a world yearning for unity. We look forward to welcoming all to our home on Ballet Hispánico Way."

Ballet Hispánico would like to thank Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, the company's local council member Gale Brewer and Council Parks Chair Shekar Krishnan along with the entire Council body in general.

About Ballet Hispánico

For fifty years Ballet Hispánico has been the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy and is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative dance productions, transformative dance training, and enduring community engagement experiences. National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez founded Ballet Hispánico in 1970, at the height of the post-war civil rights movements. From its inception Ballet Hispánico focused on providing a haven for Black and Brown Latinx youth and families seeking artistic place and cultural sanctuary. By providing the space for Latinx dance and dancers to flourish, Ballet Hispánico uplifted marginalized emerging and working artists, which combined with the training, authenticity of voice, and power of representation, fueled the organization's roots and trajectory. In 2009, Ballet Hispánico welcomed Eduardo Vilaro as its Artistic Director, ushering in a new era by inserting fresh energy to the company's founding values and leading Ballet Hispánico into an artistically vibrant future. Today, Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters house a School of Dance and state-of-the-art dance studios for its programs and the arts community. From its grassroots origins as a dance school and community-based performing arts troupe, for fifty years Ballet Hispánico has stood as a catalyst for social change. Ballet Hispánico provides the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. Ballet Hispánico has developed a robust public presence across its three main programs: its Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement efforts Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies underrepresented voices in the field. For fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and oppressed. As it looks to the next fifty years and beyond, Ballet Hispánico seeks to empower, and give agency to, the Latinx experience and those individuals within it.