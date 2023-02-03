Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Upcoming TRU Beginnings Event Announced, Writer-Producer Virtual Speed Date

The event is on Zoom on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Upcoming TRU Beginnings Event Announced, Writer-Producer Virtual Speed Date

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces the Writer-Producer Virtual Speed Date, reformatted for Zoom, on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Session one begins coaching at 2pm and pitching at 4pm ET, with one hour wait between coaching and pitching; session two begins coaching at 3pm and pitching at 5:30pm ET, with 90 minute wait between coaching and pitching. Each writer will be in an individual breakout room with each of the 11+ producers in attendance. Registration fee is $85 for non-members, $75 for TRU members, $75 for non-participating observers, and $25 for additional collaborators. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, February 22, 2023. For more information and to submit an application, visit truonline.org/events/virtual-speed-date-03-05-23.

You meet a producer at a party and have two minutes to interest him in your work. Do you have the skill to sell yourself? Here's a chance to practice your pitching with real producers who are open to and interested in meeting you.

There are eleven producers lined up, from both the commercial and not-for-profit worlds, all with an interest in new projects, and up to eleven aspiring producers from TRU's Producer Development program, with a potential to pitch as many as 22 producers in total. Come with a willingness to learn, because the real value is the chance to practice your pitching. And you'll be getting invaluable coaching from experts, as well.

Confirmed producers include:

Margot Astrachan, producer (Diana, The Prom, A Gentleman's Guide..., Ghost the musical, Around the World in 80 Days, Nice Work If You Can Get It, On a Clear Day...);

Jane Dubin, producer (Is This A Room, Dana H.; The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, An American in Paris, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher);

Sharon Fallon/Sharon Fallon Productions, executive producer, general manager and consultant (Indecent, Beautiful Broadway, London & National Tour, Matilda The Musical, Lysistrata Jones);

William Franzblau, producer (Rocktopia, Tony Award-nominated Say Goodnight Gracie, American Buffalo and Wonderland on Broadway; tour of Little House on the Prairie the Musical; off-Broadway Sistas, Jewtopia, Evil Dead the Musical, Respect, Illuminate)

Neil Gooding, producer (Australia: 33 Variations, Sweet Charity, Drummer Queens, The Bridges Of Madison County, Gutenberg! The Musical!, Dogfight; New York: Church and State, Handle with Care, The 39 Steps, Alan Cumming's one-man Macbeth; current: Back to the Future in London, What's New Pussycat in the UK and Harmony in New York);

Cooper Jordan, producer of Live Entertainment for New York, Atlantic City and National Touring Productions (Blues Brothers, The Rat Pack Undead, Santa's Sing-a-Long, Dex! A Killer Musical);

Markus Potter, theatre director, Artistic Director of Kansas Repertory Theatre, Founding Producing Artistic Director of NewYorkRep, Co-Producer of the Velocity of Autumn on Broadway;

Ron Simons of SimonSays Entertainment (Thoughts of a Colored Man, For Colored Girls... revival, Ain't Too Proud; Tonys for The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, A Gentleman's Guide..., Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike and Jitney; all black Streetcar Named Desire);

Ken Waissman, producer (Grease, Torch Song Trilogy, Agnes of God, And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little, Over There!);

Aly York, indie producer, LA and Philadelphia area

Plus one more, to be announced.


