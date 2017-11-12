Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Nov. 12
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, November 12, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
11/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in OH FREEDOM! The Story of the Underground Railroad at City of Rancho Cucamonga/Main Street Theatre Company
11/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in THE STING at Paper Mill Playhouse
11/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in THE STING at Paper Mill Playhouse
11/13/2017 - 11/16/2017 Equity Principal Audition in HELLO, FROM THE CHILDREN OF PLANET EARTH **Updated** at Playwrights Realm
11/13/2017 - 11/14/2017 Equity Principal Audition in YANA WANA'S LEGEND OF THE BLUEBONNET at Dallas Children's Theatre
11/13/2017 Submission in LOMBARDI at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/13/2017 Submission in THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in COLORADO SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2018 SEASON at Colorado Shakespeare Festival
11/13/2017 Equity Performer Auditions in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at RCCD obo Performance Riverside
11/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS at Plan-B Entertainment/1815, LLC
11/13/2017 Submission in KODACHROME at Portland Center Stage
11/14/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in GYPSY at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/14/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in GYPSY at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/14/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER at Developmental Lab/Belasco Theatre
11/14/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER at Developmental Lab/Belasco Theatre
11/14/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at National Tour
11/14/2017 Submission in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Fulton Theatre Company
11/15/2017 - 11/16/2017 OPEN Actors Who Walk on Stilts in WALT DISNEY WORLD at Walt Disney World Company
11/15/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in GYPSY at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/15/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in GYPSY at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/15/2017 Equity Principal Audition in GLORIA at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
11/15/2017 Equity Principal Audition in PCPA 2018 SUMMER SEASON at Pacific Conservatory Theatre
11/15/2017 Submission in BUYER & CELLAR at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/15/2017 Submission in GUYS AND DOLLS at Fulton Theatre Company
11/15/2017 Submission in CAMELOT at Shakespeare Theatre Company
11/16/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in THE PROM at Developmental Lab
11/16/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in THE PROM at Developmental Lab
11/17/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in LES MISERABLES at National Tour
11/17/2017 Submission in HINDLE WAKES at Mint Theater Company
