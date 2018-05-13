Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, May. 13
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, May 13, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
5/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in OKLAHOMA! at Theatre Under the Stars
5/14/2018 Submission in NATIVE GARDENS at Arizona Theatre Company
5/14/2018 - 5/15/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in AVENUE Q at Southport Theater LLC/Mercury Theater Chicago
5/14/2018 Submission in NICETIES at Various Producers
5/14/2018 Submission in LET'S DO THAT HOCKEY at Team Awesome Robot
5/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MERRIMACK REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at Merrimack Repertory Theatre
5/14/2018 - 5/15/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PALM BEACH DRAMAWORKS 2018-19 SEASON at Palm Beach Dramaworks
5/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG at Theatre Partners LLC
5/14/2018 Submission in ELF, THE MUSICAL at Syracuse University
5/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE REST PLACE at MAGIC Theatre
5/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL at GFour Productions, LLC
5/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in YALE REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON **Revised** at Yale Repertory Theatre / Drama Productions Inc.
5/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ORLANDO SHAKESPEARE THEATER 2018-19 **Updated** at Orlando Shakespeare Theater
5/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CLARENCE BROWN THEATRE COMPANY 2018-19 SEASON at Clarence Brown Theatre Company
5/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MUTT HOUSE at Mutt House The Musical, LLC
5/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MEDIA THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at Media Theatre
5/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Windy City Playhouse
5/15/2018 Equity Chorus Call Singers in OKLAHOMA! at Theatre Under the Stars
5/15/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in OKLAHOMA! at Theatre Under the Stars
5/15/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in OKLAHOMA! at Theatre Under the Stars
5/15/2018 OPEN Dancers in HOCUS POCUS VILLAIN SPELLTACULAR at Walt Disney World Company
5/15/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in HAMILTON at And Peggy Tour
5/15/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in HAMILTON at And Peggy Tour
5/15/2018 Submission in DRACULA at Actors Theatre of Louisville
5/15/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in EUGENE O'NEILL THEATER CENTER 2018 NATIONAL PLAYWRIGHTS CONFERENCE at Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center
5/15/2018 Submission in DALLAS THEATER CENTER COMPANY MEMBER at Dallas Theater Center
5/15/2018 Submission in ROCK OF AGES at Lake Dillon Theatre Company
5/15/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in OLDCASTLE THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Oldcastle Theatre Company
5/15/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in Yeston/Kopit's PHANTOM at Westchester Broadway Theatre
5/15/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in Yeston/Kopit's PHANTOM at Westchester Broadway Theatre
