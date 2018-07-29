Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jul. 29
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, July 29, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
7/30/2018 Submission in NOISES OFF at Guthrie Theater Foundation
7/30/2018 - 7/31/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PIPPIN at Venus Cabaret
7/30/2018 OPEN in DISNEY JR. DANCE PARTY at Walt Disney World Company
7/30/2018 Submission in PARADISE BLUE at Connecticut Players Foundation
7/30/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in ANYTHING GOES at Arena Stage
7/30/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in ANYTHING GOES at Arena Stage
7/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE LIGHT at MCC Theater
7/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE HELLO GIRLS at Prospect Theater Company
7/30/2018 Submission in THE TRIAL OF DONNA CAINE at George Street Playhouse
7/30/2018 - 7/31/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATREWORKS HARTFORD 2018-19 SEASON at TheatreWorks Inc.
7/30/2018 - 8/1/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DREAMGIRLS at Broadway Theatre TBA
7/31/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in WOOLLY MAMMOTH THEATRE COMPANY GENERALS at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
7/31/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in BECOMING NANCY at Developmental Lab
7/31/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in BECOMING NANCY at Developmental Lab
7/31/2018 - 8/1/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Zachary Scott Theatre Center
7/31/2018 Stage Manager in SHAKEY JAKE AND ALICE at Undermain Theatre
7/31/2018 Submission in A LIFE at Portland Center Stage
7/31/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SAVANNAH REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON (No Accompanist) **Updated** at Savannah Repertory Theatre
7/31/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in HAMILTON at National Tour
7/31/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in HAMILTON at National Tour
7/31/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ANYTHING GOES **Revised Location** at Arena Stage
7/31/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ANYTHING GOES **Revised Location** at Arena Stage
7/31/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE HURRICANE PARTY **Revised Date and Location** at The Collective NY
7/31/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION at Developmental Lab
8/1/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BECOMING NANCY **Location Change** at Developmental Lab
8/1/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BEHOLD THE DREAMERS at Book-It Repertory Theatre
8/1/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE 2018-19 SEASON at Laguna Playhouse
8/1/2018 Submission in WEST SIDE STORY at Guthrie Theater Foundation
8/1/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SAVANNAH REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON (With Accompanist) **Updated** at Savannah Repertory Theatre
8/1/2018 OPEN in DISNEY JR. DANCE PARTY **Revised Location** at Walt Disney World Company
