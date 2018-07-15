Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jul. 15
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, July 15, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
7/16/2018 OPEN in LEAN ENSEMBLE THEATRE 2018 at Lean Ensemble Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/16/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MACBETH and AS YOU LIKE IT at Tennessee Shakespeare Company
Click Here for More Information
7/16/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE EVOLUTION OF MANN at Cell Theatre Ltd.
Click Here for More Information
7/16/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CONNECTICUT REPERTORY THEATRE 2ND HALF 2018-19 SEASON at Connecticut Repertory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/16/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CLUELESS at The New Group
Click Here for More Information
7/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in WEST SIDE STORY at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
7/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in WEST SIDE STORY at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
7/16/2018 - 7/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BLISS at Workshop
Click Here for More Information
7/16/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE WIZARD OF OZ at Compass Rose Theater
Click Here for More Information
7/16/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Florida Studio Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/16/2018 Submission in THE ALL NIGHT STRUT! at Milwaukee Reptertory Theater
Click Here for More Information
7/17/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers for African Villagers in THE BOOK OF MORMON at Eugene O'Neill Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/17/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers for African Villagers in THE BOOK OF MORMON at Eugene O'Neill Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/17/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers for Mormon Males in THE BOOK OF MORMON at Eugene O'Neill Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE FIRST ANNUAL TRUMP FAMILY SPECIAL at Semi-Cool Productions
Click Here for More Information
7/17/2018 - 7/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in AWAKE AND SING! at Quintessence Theatre Group
Click Here for More Information
7/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MOTHER COURAGE at Nebraska Repertory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/17/2018 Submission in A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodspeed Opera House
Click Here for More Information
7/17/2018 Submission in TUCK EVERLASTING at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Click Here for More Information
7/18/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in CLUELESS at The New Group
Click Here for More Information
7/18/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in CLUELESS at The New Group
Click Here for More Information
7/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Majestic Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BOESMAN AND LENA at Signature Theatre Company, Inc.
Click Here for More Information
7/18/2018 - 7/19/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in 11TH HOUR THEATRE COMPANY 2018-19 SEASON at 11th Hour Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
7/18/2018 Submission in REFUE *MALJA* at Portland Stage Company
Click Here for More Information
7/18/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in SOUTH PACIFIC at SoCal Symphony Society
Click Here for More Information
7/18/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in SOUTH PACIFIC at SoCal Symphony Society
Click Here for More Information
7/19/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in CLUELESS at The New Group
Click Here for More Information
7/19/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in CLUELESS at The New Group
Click Here for More Information
7/19/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BLACK TOM ISLAND at Premiere Stages at Kean University
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You