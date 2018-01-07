Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jan. 7
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, January 7, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
1/8/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SOMETHING ROTTEN at National Tour
1/8/2018 OPEN in IVORYTON PLAYHOUSE WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS INITIATIVE at Ivoryton Playhouse Foundation, Inc.
1/8/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT at Musical Theatre West
1/8/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT at Musical Theatre West
1/8/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT at Musical Theatre West
1/8/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in OLD GLOBE 2018 SUMMER SEASON at Old Globe
1/8/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2018-19 SEASON at Olney Theatre Corporation
1/8/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in A NIGHT WITH JANICE JOPLIN at North Carolina Theatre
1/8/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SOUL DOCTOR at Lyceum Theater
1/8/2018 OPEN in GRACE, OR THE ART OF CLIMBING at Art House Productions
1/8/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ONE THOUSAND NIGHTS AND ONE DAY at Prospect Theater Company
1/8/2018 Submission in THE MELTING POT at Everyday Inferno Theatre Company
1/8/2018 OPEN Comedic Actors in WALT DISNEY WORLD at Walt Disney World Company
1/8/2018 - 2/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CHICAGO SHAKESPEARE 2018-19 SEASON **Date Change** at Chicago Shakespeare
1/8/2018 OPEN in VANGUARD REPERTORY CO. 2018 WINTER READING SERIES at Vanguard Repertory Company
1/8/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Theatre Partners LLC
1/8/2018 - 1/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE MUNY 2018 SEASON at The MUNY
1/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PENNSYLVANIA SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2018 SEASON at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
1/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LA JOLLA PLAYHOUSE 2018-19 SEASON at La Jolla Playhouse
1/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BUMP **Revised** at Ensemble Studio Theatre
1/9/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2018-19 SEASON at Olney Theatre Corporation
1/9/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2018-19 SEASON at Olney Theatre Corporation
1/9/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2018-19 SEASON at Olney Theatre Corporation
1/9/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2018-19 SEASON at Olney Theatre Corporation
1/9/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in SOUL DOCTOR at Lyceum Theater
1/9/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in SOUL DOCTOR at Lyceum Theater
