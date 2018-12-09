Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Dec. 9
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, December 9, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
12/10/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in CHICAGO at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
12/10/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in CHICAGO at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
12/10/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in CHICAGO at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
12/10/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in CHICAGOA at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
12/10/2018 Submission in EVERYBODY BLACK at Actors Theatre of Louisville
12/10/2018 - 12/11/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in TUCK EVERLASTING at Dallas Children's Theatre
12/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE GIRL SPEAKS at Target Margin Theater, Inc.
12/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in GIRLFRIEND at TheatreWorks Inc.
12/10/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in BEETLEJUICE at Winter Garden Theatre
12/10/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in BEETLEJUICE at Winter Garden Theatre
12/10/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in HADESTOWN at Walter Kerr Theatre
12/10/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in HADESTOWN at Walter Kerr Theatre
12/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in NATIVE GARDENS at Aurora Theatre, Inc.
12/10/2018 Submission in BRICOLAGE'S NEXT BIG IMMERSIVE (SHOW TITLE TBD) at Bricolage Production Company
12/10/2018 - 12/11/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MAMMA MIA and FUN HOME at American Stage Company
12/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in KIRKLAND & ELLIS MOCK TRIAL at Kirkland & Ellis
12/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LIFE COULD BE A DREAM at International City Theatre
12/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATER AT MONMOUTH 2019 SEASON at Theater at Monmouth
12/11/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in HADESTOWN at Walter Kerr Theatre
12/11/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in HADESTOWN at Walter Kerr Theatre
12/11/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY **Revised** at New Hope Productions
12/11/2018 - 12/12/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in MATILDA at Zachary Scott Theatre Center
12/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CONTINUITY at Manhattan Theatre Club
12/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in MOULIN ROUGE at Al Hirschfeld Theatre
12/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in MOULIN ROUGE at Al Hirschfeld Theatre
12/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HADESTOWN at Walter Kerr Theatre
12/12/2018 - 12/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Imperial Theatre
12/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LAKE TAHOE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2019 SEASON at Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival
12/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in OLD GLOBE 2019 SUMMER SEASON at Old Globe
12/12/2018 - 12/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PENINSULA PLAYERS 2019 SEASON at Peninsula Players Theatre Foundation, Inc.
