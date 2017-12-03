Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Dec. 3
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, December 3, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
12/4/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in CHICAGO at Ambassador Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/4/2017 - 12/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in DARK ROOM at Bridge Repertory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/4/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in WILL ROGERS FOLLIES at Goodspeed Opera House
Click Here for More Information
12/4/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in WILL ROGERS FOLLIES at Goodspeed Opera House
Click Here for More Information
12/4/2017 - 12/7/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in PENINSULA PLAYERS THEATRE FOUNDATION 2018 SEASON **Revised** at Peninsula Players Theatre Foundation, Inc.
Click Here for More Information
12/4/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in RENASCENCE at Transport Group
Click Here for More Information
12/4/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in BLUFF CITY THEATER 2018 SEASON at Bluff City Theater
Click Here for More Information
12/4/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in DADDY LONG LEGS at International City Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/4/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in KLOOK AND VINETTE at Horizon Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
12/4/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in DADDY LONG LEGS at International City Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/4/2017 Equity Performer Auditions in SOUTH PACIFIC at McCoy Rigby
Click Here for More Information
12/4/2017 Equity Chorus Call Dancers in BARTER THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Barter Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
12/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
12/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in BEAUTIFUL at Stephen Sondheim Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in BEAUTIFUL at Stephen Sondheim Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in WILL ROGERS FOLLIES at Goodspeed Opera House
Click Here for More Information
12/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in WILL ROGERS FOLLIES at Goodspeed Opera House
Click Here for More Information
12/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in A GOOD FARMER **Revised** at American Theater Group
Click Here for More Information
12/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD at Shotgun Players
Click Here for More Information
12/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in SOUTH PACIFIC at McCoy Rigby
Click Here for More Information
12/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in SOUTH PACIFIC at McCoy Rigby
Click Here for More Information
12/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in OCCUPANT at Garry Marshall Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/5/2017 Equity Performer Auditions in SOUTH PACIFIC at San Diego Musical Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/5/2017 OPEN Dancers in MICKEY'S ROYAL FRIENDSHIP FAIRE at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information
12/6/2017 - 12/7/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in CREEDE REPERTORY THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Creede Repertory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/6/2017 - 12/8/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in LERNER AND LOEWE'S MY FAIR LADY at Lincoln Center Theater
Click Here for More Information
12/6/2017 Equity Performer Auditions in DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at Sound Stage Live
Click Here for More Information
12/6/2017 OPEN Dancers in MICKEY'S ROYAL FRIENDSHIP FAIRE at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information
12/7/2017 Equity Principal Audition in WALT DISNEY WORLD at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Related Articles
From This Author Audition Roundup