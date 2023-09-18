Up on the Marquee: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Water for Elephants will open March 21, 2024, at the Imperial Theatre.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Water for Elephants is coming to Broadway! The new musical will begin previews on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and open Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). 

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux), is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).  WATER FOR ELEPHANTS unites innovative stagecraft with the very best of Broadway talent in an authentic and deeply moving new musical that invites us all to give ourselves to the unknown. Broadway casting to be announced soon.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.  

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

