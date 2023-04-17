Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Up on the Marquee: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW on Broadway

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window opens April 27, at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Apr. 17, 2023  

The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, is getting ready to begin previews on Broadway. Directed by Anne Kauffman, this strictly limited engagement will begin performances on Tuesday, April 25 for 80 performances only. Opening night - the final opening of this Broadway season - is set for Thursday, April 27, at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Welcome to 1960s Greenwich Village, where loudly proclaimed progressive dreams wage war with reality. This razor-sharp tragicomical satire invites us into the apartment of Sidney and Iris Brustein and the diverse and passionate social circle that inhabits it. As a rapidly changing world brings uninvited cynicism to their door, the Brusteins fight to keep their marriage - with all its crackling wit, passion, and casual cruelty - from being the final sacrifice to Sidney's ideals.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window debuted on Broadway in 1964, on the heels of Hansberry's meteoric debut with A Raisin in the Sun (1959) and shortly before her death at the age of 34. This will be its first time on Broadway in more than 50 years.

April 17, 2023

The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, is getting ready to begin previews on Broadway.
