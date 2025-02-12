News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Up on the Marquee: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY

Previews will begin March 10, 2025 at the Music Box Theatre.

By: Feb. 12, 2025
The Picture of Dorian Gray is getting ready to arrive on Broadway! The Sydney Theatre Company production, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook and adapted and directed by Kip Williams, will open Thursday, March 27, 2025 on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. Check out photos of the new marquee here!

The production comes to Broadway following a sold-out run in London’s West End. Snook, who won the 2024 Olivier Award for her performance, makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this breathtaking adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel.

Enrapturing audiences, the celebrated world premiere of The Picture of Dorian Gray in 2020 extended twice in Sydney and toured to critical and audience acclaim throughout Australia. Last year in London, The Picture of Dorian Gray was adored by critics and audiences alike and earned Snook a Best Actress Olivier Award and a Best Costume Design Olivier Award for Marg Horwell

Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.

Videos