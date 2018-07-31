Up on the Marquee: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Jul. 31, 2018  

Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, and based on the book written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal,THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT will begin performances on Thursday, September 20, 2018. Opening night is Thursday, October 18, 2018. The production will play a limited 16-week engagement at Studio 54 on Broadway.

Tony nominated director Leigh Silverman directs the world premiere, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the provocative true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

Though it is being performed at Studio 54, this production of The Lifespan of a Fact is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

