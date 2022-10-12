Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Take Me Out
Click Here for More on Take Me Out

Up on the Marquee: TAKE ME OUT Returns

Take Me Out opens on Thursday, October 27 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Oct. 12, 2022  

The Tony Award-winning revival of TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director), returns to Broadway for 14 weeks, beginning Thursday, October 27, at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Tony Award Nominee Jesse Williams and Tony Award® Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson will be joined by Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Tony Award® Nominee Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks return to reprise their roles with Bill Heck joining the company in the role of "Kippy." They are joined by understudies Michael Castillejos, Lance Takeshi, Stephen Wattrus, and Tim Wright.

Written by Richard Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out opened in spring 2022 to rave reviews and went on to garner four Tony Award nominations, winning Best Revival of a Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

In Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices dealing with sexuality and masculinity, money and power, and race and class. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Check out photos of the marquee at the Gerald SchoenfeldTheatre!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Take Me Out

Take Me Out

Take Me Out

Take Me Out


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)


Photos: The Cast of DEATH OF A SALESMAN Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of DEATH OF A SALESMAN Takes Their Opening Night Bows
October 10, 2022

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman opened last night, starring Wendell Pierce, Sharon D Clarke, and André De Shields, at the Hudson Theatre. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here!
Photos: 1776 Company Takes First Broadway BowsPhotos: 1776 Company Takes First Broadway Bows
October 7, 2022

There was a revolution on Broadway last night! Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater's new Broadway production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, opened officially at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).
Photos: Colt Coeur Celebrates Opening Night of DODI AND DIANAPhotos: Colt Coeur Celebrates Opening Night of DODI AND DIANA
October 6, 2022

Colt Coeur just celebrated opening night of the World Premiere of Dodi & Diana, by Kareem Fahmy. Commissioned by Colt Coeur and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Eureka Day), Dodi & Diana runs through October 29, 2022, at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, NY, NY 10013).
Photos: Meet the Cast of the ALADDIN National TourPhotos: Meet the Cast of the ALADDIN National Tour
September 22, 2022

Agrabah is coming to a city near you! The North American tour of the Disney hit will launch in Schenectady, NY at Proctors, playing October 11-23, 2022. The company just met the press and we are taking y ou inside the rehearsal room below!
Photos: Meet the Company of the LES MISERABLES National TourPhotos: Meet the Company of the LES MISERABLES National Tour
September 20, 2022

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, is about to hit the road. The show will relaunch its tour of North America in October 2022 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH and will play more than 60 week-long and multi-week engagements through the next two years and beyond.