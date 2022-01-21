Up on the Marquee: SKELETON CREW

Previews are underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The production, starring Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Joshua Boone (Actually at MTC, Network), Brandon J. Dirden (Jitney at MTC), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!), and Tony Award winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun) will open on Wednesday, January 26 at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Check out photos of the marquee below!

In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity. The New York Times gives this astonishing work a Critic's Pick and cheers, "A very fine new play... warm-blooded, astute, deeply moral and deeply American." The Amsterdam News hails it as "a prime example of how theatre imitates life... intense, touching and funny."

The full creative team for Skeleton Crew includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Rui Rita (lighting design), Rob Kaplowitz (original music and sound design), Nicholas Hussong (projection design), Jimmy Keys aka "J. Keys" (original music and lyrics), Adesola Osakalumi (choreography), Cookie Jordan (hair & wig design), and Kamra A. Jacobs (production stage manager).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski