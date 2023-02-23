Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Up on the Marquee: SHUCKED

Shucked will open April 4, 2023 at the Nederlander Theatre.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Rehearsals are underway for Shucked, the new Broadway musical comedy, featuring a book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn, a score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards® and 18 Grammy nominations, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien. Shucked will play Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) with preview performances beginning Wednesday, March 8 for a Tuesday, April 4 opening night.

Shucked features Grey Henson and Ashley D. Kelley as Shucked's two Storytellers. They will be joined by (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell. The ensemble of Shucked will feature Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

With choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

